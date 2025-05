EMPOWER CAD study confirms benefits of IVL-first strategy in women

Shockwave Medical Inc., a unit of Johnson & Johnson Medtech, reported positive 30-day results from the EMPOWER CAD trial, which used its intravascular lithotripsy system in women with complex, calcified coronary artery disease. The results from the first prospective, real-world percutaneous coronary intervention study in female patients confirmed the benefit of coronary patients as seen in other retrospective analyses.