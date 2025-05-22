BioWorld - Thursday, May 22, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

MHRA drafting guidance for RW clinical studies control arm

May 21, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency posted a draft guidance on the use of real-world evidence to serve as a control arm for clinical trials.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Regulatory Europe MHRA