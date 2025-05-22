BioWorld - Thursday, May 22, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Medtronic aims to sweeten appeal by unloading diabetes unit

May 21, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Medtronic plc revealed plans to spin off its underperforming diabetes unit as a separate public company during its fourth quarter 2025 earnings call May 21. The company expects to complete the separation within 18 months.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Cardiovascular Diabetes IPO Europe U.S.