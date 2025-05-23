BioWorld - Friday, May 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025
New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Ginkgo Bioworks, Magic Bioprocessing, Shine Technologies, Ulrich Medical.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Appointments and advancements