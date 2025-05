EuroPCR 2025

Tricares Topaz valve significantly reduces tricuspid regurgitation

Data from the first-in-human study of Tricares SAS Topaz transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) system, showed it significantly reduced tricuspid regurgitation (TR) in patients treated with the device. The early clinical data at 30 days demonstrated that all patients implanted with Topaz were at a TR grade ‘none’ (0+) or ‘mild’ (1+) following the procedure.