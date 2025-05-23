BioWorld - Friday, May 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
PTO director candidate Squires appears at Senate Judiciary

May 23, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The Trump administration nominated John Squires of the firm of Dilworth Paxson to take the post of director of the Patent and Trademark Office, but the appointment faces a few hurdles.
