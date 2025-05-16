BioWorld - Friday, May 16, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Starg (Wuhan) Pharmaceutical Technology describes new DGK-ζ inhibitors

May 16, 2025
Starg (Wuhan) Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has discovered compounds acting as diacylglycerol kinase ζ (DGK-ζ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents