BioWorld - Friday, May 16, 2025
Cancer

Gen1e Lifesciences presents new ERK inhibitors

May 16, 2025
Gen1e Lifesciences Inc. has disclosed drugs targeting extracellular-regulated kinase (ERK) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune and lung diseases.
