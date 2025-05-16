BioWorld - Friday, May 16, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Pillai Universal discovers new protein kinase inhibitors

May 16, 2025
Pillai Universal LLC has prepared and tested compounds acting as protein kinase inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents