BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb patents new USP1 inhibitors

May 19, 2025
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has disclosed ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents