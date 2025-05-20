BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Cancer

Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical divulges new PARG inhibitors

May 19, 2025
Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
