Cancer

Korea Institute of Science and Technology describes new ENPP1 inhibitors

May 19, 2025
Korea Institute of Science and Technology has identified ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase family member 1 (ENPP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
