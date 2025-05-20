BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertainty
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Korea Institute of Science and Technology describes new ENPP1 inhibitors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Korea Institute of Science and Technology describes new ENPP1 inhibitors
May 19, 2025
Korea Institute of Science and Technology has identified ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase family member 1 (ENPP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents