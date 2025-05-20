BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Hematologic

DCN1 and DCN2 inhibitors disclosed in Cellarity patents

May 19, 2025
Cellarity Inc. has divulged DCN1-like protein 1 (DCUN1D1; RP42) and/or DCN2 inhibitors reported to be useful for treatment of sickle cell and thalassemia disorder.
