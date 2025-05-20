BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Cancer

Gilead Sciences discovers new PRMT5 inhibitors

May 19, 2025
Gilead Sciences Inc. has described protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
