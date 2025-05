With FDA vaccine nod, Novavax takes ACIP of new COVID-19 rules

Frets about how the new federal administration might affect prospects for vaccines were quelled at least somewhat by the U.S. FDA green light for Novavax Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid, indicated for adults 65 and over and people 12-64 years old with at least one underlying condition that puts them at risk of severe outcomes from infection by the virus.