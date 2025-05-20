BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Street a bit uneasy ahead of Urogen adcom

May 19, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
With a PDUFA date less than four weeks away, Urogen Pharma Inc. has been having a rough ride on the Street since the U.S. FDA released a joint briefing document for the May 21 Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting on UGN-102 (mitomycin).
