Apnimed’s oral sleep apnea candidate hits phase III endpoints

Mirroring results reported in a phase IIb study, Apnimed Inc.’s first of two pivotal trials testing AD-109 as an oral therapy in obstructive sleep apnea hit primary and secondary endpoints. Should similar findings emerge from a second phase III trial, expected to read out in a couple of months, the privately held firm anticipates a U.S. NDA filing in early 2026.