Protagenic and Phytanix merger prompts a stock surge

The merger of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. and Phytanix Bio Inc. combines two different approaches to treating obesity and metabolic issues. The all-stock deal will merge Protagenic’s peptide candidate in IND-enabling development for treating depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder and additional indications, along with Phytanix’s cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like molecules for bladder pain syndrome and treatment-resistant focal seizures.