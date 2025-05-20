BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
China's Pegbio launches HK$300M Hong Kong IPO
China’s Pegbio launches HK$300M Hong Kong IPO
May 19, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
China’s Pegbio Co. Ltd. launched its IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange May 19, to raise up to HK$300.82 million (US$38.4 million) to advance visepegenatide (PB-119), its glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.
