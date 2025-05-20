BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
China’s Pegbio launches HK$300M Hong Kong IPO

May 19, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
China’s Pegbio Co. Ltd. launched its IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange May 19, to raise up to HK$300.82 million (US$38.4 million) to advance visepegenatide (PB-119), its glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.
