US House takes on CBO health panel controversy

The controversy over budget scoring by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) once again prompted legislation that would overhaul the membership of a health advisory panel that may affect legislation dealing with the Medicare program. The Health Panel Act of 2025 requires the panel be composed of six members each appointed by Republicans and Democrats. The bill's sponsor said this is crucial to ensure diversity of political views, which is said to be lacking as the panel is currently constituted.