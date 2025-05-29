BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
FDA continues offensive against bogus device test results

May 28, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA issued general correspondence letters to two device testing labs located in China. This is the latest in a series of moves by the agency to crack down on falsified or otherwise invalid device testing data.
