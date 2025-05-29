BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
EBR Systems raises $36M to sell Wise CRT therapy

May 28, 2025
By Tamra Sami
EBR Systems Inc. raised AU$55.9 million (US$36 million) to commercialize its Wise cardiac resynchronization therapy system following U.S. FDA approval in April of the wireless, endocardial pacing system to stimulate the heart’s left ventricle.
