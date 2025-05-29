BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
EuroPCR 2025

Shockwave IVL system continues to make waves

May 28, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Shockwave Medical Inc. is confident that its intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) system can continue to dominate the market for calcium modification even as other technologies emerge, chief medical officer Nick West told BioWorld.
