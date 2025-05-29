BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» In TAVR setback, Boston Sci pulls plug on Acurate valves
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
In TAVR setback, Boston Sci pulls plug on Acurate valves
May 28, 2025
By
Holland Johnson
Boston Scientific Corp. reported the latest setback in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) aspirations with the news that it is officially discontinuing worldwide sales of its Acurate neo2 and Acurate Prime systems
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Cardiovascular
TAVR
U.S.
FDA