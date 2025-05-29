BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

In TAVR setback, Boston Sci pulls plug on Acurate valves

May 28, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Boston Scientific Corp. reported the latest setback in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) aspirations with the news that it is officially discontinuing worldwide sales of its Acurate neo2 and Acurate Prime systems
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cardiovascular TAVR U.S. FDA