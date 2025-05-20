BioWorld - Tuesday, May 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Bio Korea 2025

FDA shift from animal testing fuels organoid, organ-on-chip demand

May 19, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The U.S. FDA’s decision to phase out animal testing for INDs is driving a new market of alternative, nonanimal testing technologies like organoids and organs-on-a-chip, speakers at Bio Korea 2025 said.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Asia-Pacific U.S. MOHW