FDA greenlights Distalmotion’s Dexter for gallbladder removal

The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Distalmotion SA's Dexter, its surgical robotic system, for use in cholecystectomy in adults. The greenlight from the regulatory body is the second nod Dexter has received following de novo clearance granted in 2024 for use in inguinal hernia repair.