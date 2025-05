Cancer

C4 Therapeutics patents new B-Raf V600E mutant degradation inducers

C4 Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a cereblon (CRBN) E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety covalently linked to a Raf kinase B (V600E mutant)-targeting moiety through a linker. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.