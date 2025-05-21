BioWorld - Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Infection

CSIC divulges new antiviral compounds for coronavirus acute respiratory syndrome

May 21, 2025
Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) has synthesized antiviral compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of coronavirus acute respiratory syndrome.
