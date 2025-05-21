Neurology/psychiatric

Merck Sharp & Dohme describes new RIPK1 inhibitors

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has identified receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1; RIP-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others.