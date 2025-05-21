BioWorld - Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Gastrointestinal

New PKCθ inhibitors disclosed in Evommune patent

May 21, 2025
Evommune Inc. has divulged protein kinase PKCθ inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Patents