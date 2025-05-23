BioWorld - Friday, May 23, 2025
Vigil takeover brings TREM2 Alzheimer’s prospect to Sanofi

May 22, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Sanofi SA made good on its plan to bear down on M&A by agreeing to buy Vigil Neuroscience Inc. for $8 per share (NASDAQ:VIGL). Included in the transaction is a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to potentially collect $2 per share more in cash, payable following the first commercial sale of the phase II-ready VG-3927, a small-molecule triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) antagonist for Alzheimer’s disease, if achieved within a specific period. Watertown, Mass.-based Vigil’s stock closed May 22 at $7.88, up $5.57, or 241%.
