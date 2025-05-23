BioWorld - Friday, May 23, 2025
Annji's phase I/II positive in spinal, bulbar muscular atrophy

May 22, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Annji Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s rosolutamide (AJ-201, JM-17) achieved positive results in a phase I/II trial in adults with spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy’s disease.
