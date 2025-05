Merus combo trounces Keytruda in head-and-neck phase II

Investor hopes rose sharply for Merus NV’s phase III trials – data should roll out next year – with bispecific antibody petosemtamab after mid-stage results impressed Wall Street in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Shares of Utrecht, the Netherlands-based Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) jumped, too, closing May 23 at $55.14, up $13.54, or 33%, on interim data as of the Feb. 27 cutoff date.