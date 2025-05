In search of lower prices, FDA enhances Rx import program

It’s been nearly five years since the U.S. FDA, under the first Trump administration, issued a final rule and guidance on state importation plans (SIP) for importing less expensive prescription drugs from Canada. Yet only one state, Florida, has an approved SIP. In hopes of adding to that number, the FDA is enhancing its drug importation program to ease the way for states and tribes to bring prescription medicines in from Canada, at Canadian prices.