Alteogen merges two subsidiaries, forming Alteogen Biologics

May 23, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Alteogen Inc. completed a merger between two subsidiaries – Altos Biologics Inc. and Alteogen Healthcare Inc. – branding the new entity as Alteogen Biologics Inc.
