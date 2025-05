Fujirebio Alzheimer’s test wins first FDA clearance

Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.’s Alzheimer’s disease assay received the U.S. FDA’s first clearance for a blood test for the debilitating neurodegenerative disease. Fujirebio’s Lumipulse G pTau217/ß-Amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio is indicated for the early detection of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease in symptomatic individuals aged 55 years and older.