Grin’s radiprodil heads to phase III with $570M deal, $140M series D

May 27, 2025
By Karen Carey
A new version of a drug candidate that failed in a phase II for neuropathic pain 15 years ago has attracted $140 million in series D funds, plus an ex-North American deal worth up to $570 million, for Grin Therapeutics Inc.
