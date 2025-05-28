BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Grin’s radiprodil heads to phase III with $570M deal, $140M series D
May 27, 2025
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
A new version of a drug candidate that failed in a phase II for neuropathic pain 15 years ago has attracted $140 million in series D funds, plus an ex-North American deal worth up to $570 million, for Grin Therapeutics Inc.
