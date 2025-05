GC Genome plans $30M IPO to diversify genomic products, suppliers

GC Genome Corp. priced a Kosdaq offering of 4 million shares at ₩10,500 per share May 27, entailing a gross ₩42 billion (US$30.5 million) raise in early June. The Yongin, South Korea-based genomics subsidiary of GC Biopharma Corp. fixed its shares price to the top of its ₩9,000 to ₩15,000 price band May 27 after conducting demand forecasting on domestic and international institutional investors from May 19 to May 23.