BioWorld - Thursday, May 29, 2025
Regulatory actions for May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Abbisko, Abelzeta, Astrazeneca, Beigene, Bio-Thera, Hikma, Henlius, Junshi, Liquidia, Moderna, Ocugen, Organon, Otsuka, Poolbeg, Remegen, Samsung Bioepsis, Savara, Traws.
