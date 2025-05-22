Neurology/psychiatric

Armamentarium, the new genetic weapon to study brain disorders

A collaboration of scientists from the NIH Brain Initiative consortium has published eight simultaneous studies in Neuron, Cell, Cell Genomics, Cell Reports and Cell Reports Methods, with the results of the Armamentarium project, a new set of gene therapy tools for the research and treatment of human brain disorders. The methodology, based on genetic techniques, RNA detection, genomic enhancers and viral vectors, is designed to access different CNS cell types, neuronal and non-neuronal cells, with common and reproducible protocols now available for any laboratory.