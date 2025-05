Cancer

Avenzo gains IND clearance for CDK4 inhibitor

Avenzo Therapeutics Inc. has gained IND clearance from the FDA for AVZO-023 (formerly ARTS-023), a CDK4-selective inhibitor. The company also announced it has exercised its exclusive option for AVZO-023 from Allorion Therapeutics Inc., securing global (excluding Greater China) development, manufacturing and commercialization rights.