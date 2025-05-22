Respiratory

Astrazeneca’s AZD-6793 arises as a promising therapeutic for COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is among the most leading causes of death around the world and there are insufficient treatment options that prevent exacerbations or alter the progression of the disease. COPD is a complex disease with multiple factors driving inflammation, emphysema or small airway remodeling, among others, where interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4) plays a crucial role in the pathogenesis of the disease.