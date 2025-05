Cancer

Novel peptide-drug conjugate achieves durable tumor retention with favorable safety profile

Peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) are emerging as a promising alternative to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), offering enhanced tumor penetration and reduced immunogenicity. Carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) are both well-validated targets in oncology due to their role in cancer cell survival, invasion and migration.