Immuno-oncology

Dual knockout of DGK-α and -ζ enhances TAG-72 CAR T-cell antitumor efficacy in ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, with high recurrence rates and resistance to chemotherapy. CAR T-cell therapies present limited efficacy in solid tumors due to tumor heterogeneity and immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment.