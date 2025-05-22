BioWorld - Thursday, May 22, 2025
Cancer

Aurigene Oncology patents new SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 degradation inducers

May 22, 2025
Aurigene Oncology has disclosed proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase protein binding moiety covalently linked to probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α) and/or transcription activator BRG1 (SMARCA4; BAF190A; SNF2-β) binding moieties through a linker.
