Cancer

Chinese researchers divulge new GSPT1 degradation inducers

Scientists at Ascentage Pharma (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. and China Pharmaceutical University have synthesized molecular glue degrader compounds acting as eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1)/CRBN interaction inducers for GSPT1 degradation reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, viral infections, aging, immunological disorders and neurological disorders.