Cancer

Bayer and Dana Farber describe new EGFR and/or HER2 Ex20Ins mutant inhibitors

Scientists at Bayer AG and Dana Farber Cancer Institute Inc. have identified EGFR (exon 20 insertion [Ex20Ins] mutant) and/or HER2 (erbB2) (Ex20Ins mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of lung cancer.