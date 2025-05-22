BioWorld - Thursday, May 22, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Respiratory

New Nav1.7 channel blockers for cough disclosed in Chiesi patent

May 22, 2025
Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA has divulged sodium channel protein type 9 subunit α (Nav1.7) channel blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of chronic cough.
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents