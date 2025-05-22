BioWorld - Thursday, May 22, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Chengdu Easton Biopharmaceuticals discovers new MEN1/MLL interaction inhibitors

May 22, 2025
Chengdu Easton Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has described menin (MEN1)/KMT2A (MLL) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and diabetes.
