Cancer

Hengrui discovers new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

May 23, 2025
Scientists at Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have described GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) and/or KRAS (G12V mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
